Here are beautiful Kente photos from George Floyd's memorial by Congressional Democrats

Congressional Democrats have joined people around the globe to speak against racism and police brutality.

On Thursday, June 8, 2020, Congressional Democrat held a moment of silence to honour George Floyd, going on their knee for 8 minutes 46 seconds - the time the police kneeled on the deceased’s neck.

Speaking at the event, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi said in her address:

"Last summer, a number of us went to Ghana to observe the 400th anniversary of the first slaves coming across the Atlantic.

That tragedy, that horror of history, a then slavery in our own country and all of the consequences at that.

We are here to observe that pain. We are here to respect the actions of the American people to speak out against that specifically manifested in police brutality.

We are here to honour George Floyd.”

Here are photos from the memorial that paid respect to George Floyd.

