Be a part of YAA W, establish yourself for greater future College opens some doors. YAA W helps you keep them opened and trains you to go through them.

We specialize in helping you formulate a gender-specific professional toolkit and to get you prestigious internships/jobs.

YAA W has partnered with the likes of Bank of America, Microsoft, PwC, Mazzuma and many more globally acclaimed organizations. Within 2 months of the 12-month fellowship, 70% of our inaugural cohort received internships and fellowships in top finance and technology firms in Ghana. Moreover, 100% of our students have completed externships. Lastly, we documented a 97.3% or higher increase in every students’ understanding of finance or technology related competencies.

• Our world-class curriculum includes:

o Personal Development: Financial Wellness, Mindfulness, Digital Branding & Marketing, Self-Efficacy, Body Language, Self-Awareness & Public Speaking

o Professional Development: Leadership, Networking, Personal Branding, Professional Etiquette, Written Communication, Oral Presentations

o Finance: Financial Modeling & Valuation, Excel Shortcuts, Financial Statement Analysis

o Technology: Python, PHP, Django, and front-end development

The minds behind the curriculum include experts from Google, Capital One, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase & Co, and Brown University.

Lastly, we are partnering with Babs Ofori for“Spirit N’ Soul Seminars.” Babs Ofori is a holistic wellness and personal development company in Accra. These seminars aid our students to discover, connect and live in alignment with their soul’s purpose.

The Selection Process

Our Girls, Our Future program looks for outstanding candidates who demonstrate excellence in the following areas:

• Academic Achievement

• Leadership

• Commitment to Personal and Professional Development