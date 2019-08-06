Share your story with us and perhaps you'll win one of the slots in the ReadyforWork Career Coaching Program.

After the successful Student Entrepreneurship Week Pan-Africa last month, Stars From All Nations now organises a 6-week talent accelerator program designed to deliver personalized education through industry-specific skills assessment and course recommendation to help young participants to launch their careers and businesses.

This edition will be in the form of onsite and online modules. The onsite will place from 10 am to 1 pm for 6 consecutive Saturdays starting from September 7th, 2019.

The skills that participants will learn are focused on soft skills, and other relevant jobs/entrepreneurial readiness competencies.

Are you the next Bill Gates with a great idea for an enterprise, but you don't know how to start? Or are you graduated but get rejected at every interview? Send us a video or write a story about your experience looking for a job and convince us of the fact that you should win this spot!

Send your story before August 26th, 2019 to: jamila.meischke@ringier.com.gh