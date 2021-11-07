Accra Basketball League: Braves stand tall against Armed Forces to seal third-place

The game between Braves and Armed forces was definitely one for the books. It had so many dynamics that many just couldn’t tell who was going to call the shots at the end.

This game was highly anticipated amongst fans with eyes on mercurial players like Yinamtah Grace, Mamunatu, Magdalene Fiamekor, Gloria Gyampoh, Vanessa Macaire, and Matina.

The game had a rather tepid start with Air Force ladies controlling the tempo of the game. Tagoe Dorcas opened the scoring with a 2 pointer to give Air Forces the edge over their opponents. Braves of Customs sought more baskets to get into the game and their prayers were answered when they had a free throw. Gloria Gyampo bagged 1 out of 2 throws to pull Braves into the game.

The first quarter saw Airforce more relenting and with Yinamyah, Magdalene, and Dorcas scoring lots of three-pointers. Braves capitalized on their skillful advantage to win more free throws which yielded positive results for them. The first quarter ended 16-11 in favor of the Braves.

Braves introduced Belinda into the second quarter and it paid off for them She was enterprising together with a point guard, Afua Kobi in scoring more points for the Braves, Yinmayah of Airforce won more free throws for her team but it wasn’t enough to keep Braves at Bay. It ended 18-30 in favor of the Braves.

Braves had more possession in the third and fourth quarters and bagged more points with proceedings ending in their favor.