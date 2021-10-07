Enthralling Police Women outclass UG Ladies in Group A of Accra Basketball League

Legon ladies came into this game to salvage a much-needed win to retire from the campaign with a badge honor at least but Police ladies were just too daring. The game begun quite slowly as both teams settled to crack the game plan of their opponents.

Amidst the slow-pace of the game, UG Ladies were in control and opened the scoring when Hannah, their point guard shot a nicely executed lay-up. Police Ladies clapped back after scoring a well-harmonized two-pointer to set the Game On.

It became a game of two halves but Police Ladies had the hang of it as they scored more baskets. Legon Ladies had a strong build up but most often than not, faltered when it came to scoring a basket. The first quarter ended with Police Ladies having 11 points in their name and Legon with 6 points.

Police ladies were on fire in the second quarter when they opened the scoring with a sublime three-pointer shot from the side line. Hannah of UG continued scoring her one on one lay-ups as well but it wasn’t enough to stop Police women from burying their baskets. Mavis of Police women shot a magnificent 3 pointer right in the 3-pointer line. The second quarter ended with Police Women on 24 points and UG ladies on 12 points.

The third quarter begun with UG ladies looking quite washed up and Police women capitalized in that demeanor and the whooping point gap to score more baskets. Police women continued their lead with 41 points and UG ladies had 18 points.

With the winner in hindsight, UG ladies were more daring in the final quarter. They brought their A game on but things took a huge turn around when their captain sustained an injury, after being knocked down in the tummy. Police women eased more into the game and looked comfortable especially with their score line.

The game ended with Police Women securing their much-needed victory securing 51 points and UG ladies bowed out of the competition with 22 points to their name.

SPECIAL PLAYER INTERRACTION

After the game, Pulse Ghana interacted with Hannah from UG Ladies after her stellar performance.

She goes by the name of Hannah Owusuaa Amoako. She has been playing basketball since her High school days. She plays as a point guard for the University of Ghana’s female team. She is 5’7 and very agile.