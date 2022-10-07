RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  quizzes

44 Black Stars coaches since 1958? Take this quiz to know more

The senior national football team of Ghana manager was officially established in 1958 by Ohene Djan.

Milovan Rajevac, James Kwesi Appiah and Otto Addo
Milovan Rajevac, James Kwesi Appiah and Otto Addo

Who was the head coach of the senior national team of Ghana from 1988–1989?

Otto Pfister
Fred Osam-Duodu
Josef Ember
Fred Osam-Duodu Next question

Who was the first Ghanaian to head the Black Stars in 1963–1965?

Charles Kumi (C.K.) Gyamfi
Fred Osam-Duodu
Edward Aggrey-Fynn
Charles Kumi (C.K.) Gyamfi Next question

Herbert Addo was named the head coach of the Black Stars in

1988
1984
1975
1984 Next question

George Ainsley was the coach of the Black Stars from England in

1959–1962
1977–1978
1958–1959
1958–1959 Next question

Emmanuel Kwasi Afranie coached the senior national team in

2002
2005
2007
2002 Next question

Goran Stevanovic who is a Serbian who took over from Milovan Rajevac from

2010-2012
2011–2012
2011-2013
2011–2012 Next question

How many coached the Black Stars of Ghana?

56
44
60
44 Next question

Milovan Rajevac returned to the Black Stars in

2018-2020
2020-2021
2021–2022
2021–2022 Next question

Who was the caretaker of the Black Stars in 2008?

Sellas Tetteh
Maxwell Konadu
Claude Le Roy
Sellas Tetteh Next question

James Kwesi Appiah was the coach of the Black Stars in 2012 to

2016
2014
2013
2014 Next question

Who is the current coach of Ghana?

James Kwesi Appiah
Charles K. Akonnor
Otto Addo
Otto Addo Next question

Which country does Otto Pfister comes from?

France
England
Germany
Germany Next question
