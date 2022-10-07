44 Black Stars coaches since 1958? Take this quiz to know more
The senior national football team of Ghana manager was officially established in 1958 by Ohene Djan.
Who was the head coach of the senior national team of Ghana from 1988–1989?
Otto Pfister
Fred Osam-Duodu
Josef Ember
Fred Osam-Duodu
Who was the first Ghanaian to head the Black Stars in 1963–1965?
Charles Kumi (C.K.) Gyamfi
Fred Osam-Duodu
Edward Aggrey-Fynn
Charles Kumi (C.K.) Gyamfi
Herbert Addo was named the head coach of the Black Stars in
1988
1984
1975
1984
George Ainsley was the coach of the Black Stars from England in
1959–1962
1977–1978
1958–1959
1958–1959
Emmanuel Kwasi Afranie coached the senior national team in
2002
2005
2007
2002
Goran Stevanovic who is a Serbian who took over from Milovan Rajevac from
2010-2012
2011–2012
2011-2013
2011–2012
How many coached the Black Stars of Ghana?
56
44
60
44
Milovan Rajevac returned to the Black Stars in
2018-2020
2020-2021
2021–2022
2021–2022
Who was the caretaker of the Black Stars in 2008?
Sellas Tetteh
Maxwell Konadu
Claude Le Roy
Sellas Tetteh
James Kwesi Appiah was the coach of the Black Stars in 2012 to
2016
2014
2013
2014
Who is the current coach of Ghana?
James Kwesi Appiah
Charles K. Akonnor
Otto Addo
Otto Addo
Which country does Otto Pfister comes from?
France
England
Germany
Germany
