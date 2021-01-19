  1. quizzes

Answer this quiz and we'll guess your age based on social media posts

Kojo Emmanuel
Everyone loves a bit of social media. Whether it's scrolling through TikTok, Tweeting or on Facebook.

Which social media platform, according to you, is the best one?

Facebook
Twitter
Snapchat
Instagram

What is worse? Tweeting too much or posting statuses on Facebook?

Tweeting too much. No one cares love
Posting statuses on Facebook. Who does that anymore?

In your opinion, what is the best side of TikTok?

Dance TikTok
FoodieTok

If you could bring back an old social media platform, which one would you revive?

Bebo
Vine
Myspace

What is worse?

Accidentally watching your ex's Instagram story
Liking my crush's 4-year-old Instagram photo
Your score: You are 26 to 30 years-old
Kojo Emmanuel
