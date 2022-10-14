Quiz: How broke are you?
Is the economic hardship affecting your pocket, or you're still strong? Take this quiz and let's find out.
Why are you taking this quiz?
I am too broke
The country make hot
I am curious
What’s the first thing you do when money hits your account?
Buy food
Save some
Send some to the family
Pick your daily eating plan:
1-0-1
0-0-1
1-1-1
Pick a reason to break up with someone you’re dating:
They can't cook
They ask for too much money
They don't spend on you
What's your means of transportation?
Troski
Uber/Bolt
Legs or nothing
Truth is unless you vanish to another planet for greener pastures oo. Money no dey!
Brokenness just found you but ego be, Charley.
We know the economic hardship has got nothing to do with your pocket. Please do a giveaway.
