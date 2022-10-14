RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  quizzes

Quiz: How broke are you?

Berlinda Entsie

Is the economic hardship affecting your pocket, or you're still strong? Take this quiz and let's find out.

Broke
Broke

Why are you taking this quiz?

I am too broke
The country make hot
I am curious

What’s the first thing you do when money hits your account?

Buy food
Save some
Send some to the family

Pick your daily eating plan:

1-0-1
0-0-1
1-1-1

Pick a reason to break up with someone you’re dating:

They can't cook
They ask for too much money
They don't spend on you

What's your means of transportation?

Troski
Uber/Bolt
Legs or nothing

Pick your broke meal:

Soakings
Beans and Gari
Jollof

Choose your celeb:

Jackie Appiah
Sarkodie
Tracey Boakye
Your score: You got Too broke
Truth is unless you vanish to another planet for greener pastures oo. Money no dey!
Your score: You got Just broke
Brokenness just found you but ego be, Charley.
Your score: You got You are not broke
We know the economic hardship has got nothing to do with your pocket. Please do a giveaway.
Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

