Quiz: How many failed talking stage(s) have you had this year?

Berlinda Entsie

The year is gradually ending. Take this quiz and let's find out what your chances are on finding love.

Fighting couple

Tell us why you are taking this quiz?

Love catch me, I don't know what to do
I am curious
I don't even know

How old are you?

Why are you asking
I am old enough
It depends on who is asking

How many relationship(s) have you had so far?

Not even one
I have lost count
I don't even know

When last did you go on a date?

In this economy?
Few days ago
Abeg next question

What are you looking for right now?

Love
A partner
What can come, can come

Last one which one is your favourite wedding so far?

Francey22
Kency2020
#Eviani2021
Your score: You got You got Way too many!
Just give up and try again next year please. The odds doesn't favour you this year at all.
Your score: You got At least 5!
Maybe there's still hope for you this year. Keep trying. There's no harm in doing that at all.
Your score: You got Just 1
After the first talking stage of this year failed, you retired because you cannot come and kill yourself.
