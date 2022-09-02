Quiz: How many failed talking stage(s) have you had this year?
The year is gradually ending. Take this quiz and let's find out what your chances are on finding love.
Recommended articles
Tell us why you are taking this quiz?
Love catch me, I don't know what to do
I am curious
I don't even know
How old are you?
Why are you asking
I am old enough
It depends on who is asking
How many relationship(s) have you had so far?
Not even one
I have lost count
I don't even know
When last did you go on a date?
In this economy?
Few days ago
Abeg next question
What are you looking for right now?
Love
A partner
What can come, can come
Just give up and try again next year please. The odds doesn't favour you this year at all.
Share your score:
Maybe there's still hope for you this year. Keep trying. There's no harm in doing that at all.
Share your score:
After the first talking stage of this year failed, you retired because you cannot come and kill yourself.
Share your score:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh