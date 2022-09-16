RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  quizzes

Quiz: How well do you know about Aisha Huang's galamsey troubles?

Evans Annang

'Galamsey' queen Aisha Huang has dominated the news headlines since last week. This quiz will test your knowledge on how well you know about legal troubles with the Ghanaian state. Try it

'Galamsey queen' Aisha Huang
'Galamsey queen' Aisha Huang

How many counts has Aisha Huang being charged on her recent arrest?

2
3
4
2 Next question

Which year was Aisha Huang repatriated from Ghana?

2017
2018
2019
2018 Next question

How many accomplices were arrested with?

4
5
3
3 Next question

Who is the lawyer for Aisha Huang?

Capt. Rtd Nkrabeah Effah Dartey
Ace Ankomah
Maurice Ampaw
Capt. Rtd Nkrabeah Effah Dartey Next question

How many weeks has Aisha Huang being remanded?

3
2
4
2 Next question
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

