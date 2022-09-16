Quiz: How well do you know about Aisha Huang's galamsey troubles?
'Galamsey' queen Aisha Huang has dominated the news headlines since last week. This quiz will test your knowledge on how well you know about legal troubles with the Ghanaian state. Try it
How many counts has Aisha Huang being charged on her recent arrest?
2
3
4
2 Next question
Which year was Aisha Huang repatriated from Ghana?
2017
2018
2019
2018 Next question
How many accomplices were arrested with?
4
5
3
3 Next question
Who is the lawyer for Aisha Huang?
Capt. Rtd Nkrabeah Effah Dartey
Ace Ankomah
Maurice Ampaw
Capt. Rtd Nkrabeah Effah Dartey Next question
How many weeks has Aisha Huang being remanded?
3
2
4
2 Next question
