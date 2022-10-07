Take this quiz to prove you are part of the Shatta Movement.
Quiz: How well do you know Shatta Wale?
Shatta Wale is one of the biggest artist in Ghana. He has one of the biggest fanbase in the country.
What is Shatta’s first name?
Clinton
Franklin
Charles
Charlton
Charles Next question
In what year was Shatta born?
1985
1984
1993
1991
1984 Next question
In 2004, which single made Shatta gain recognition?
Mooko hoo
Obaa yaa
Havana
Telephone no
Mooko hoo Next question
What was his stage name during his senior high school days?
Bandana
Wale
King
Doggy
Doggy Next question
“You say yor eye open but unnu blind when rain fall, sun ah go shine Bwoy never ever undermine” are lyrics from which of his songs ?
Longtime (Samini Diss)
Bossu
Dem Confuse
First Stone
Dem Confuse Next question
In what movie did Shatta feature to break the ground for his movie career?
Keteke
Kejetia Vs Makola
Sugar
Kejetia Vs Makola Next question
Complete The Lyrics: Dem dey waste demma time...
Dem funny me cos me I go rise
Dem say me I no fine
When you talk about me ago shine
When you talk about me ago shine Next question
