Quiz: How well do you know Shatta Wale?

Dorcas Agambila

Shatta Wale is one of the biggest artist in Ghana. He has one of the biggest fanbase in the country.

Shatta Wale

Take this quiz to prove you are part of the Shatta Movement.

What is Shatta’s first name?

Clinton
Franklin
Charles
Charlton
Charles Next question

In what year was Shatta born?

1985
1984
1993
1991
1984 Next question

In 2004, which single made Shatta gain recognition?

Mooko hoo
Obaa yaa
Havana
Telephone no
Mooko hoo Next question

What was his stage name during his senior high school days?

Bandana
Wale
King
Doggy
Doggy Next question

“You say yor eye open but unnu blind when rain fall, sun ah go shine Bwoy never ever undermine” are lyrics from which of his songs ?

Longtime (Samini Diss)
Bossu
Dem Confuse
First Stone
Dem Confuse Next question

In what movie did Shatta feature to break the ground for his movie career?

Keteke
Kejetia Vs Makola
Sugar
Kejetia Vs Makola Next question

Complete The Lyrics: Dem dey waste demma time...

Dem funny me cos me I go rise
Dem say me I no fine
When you talk about me ago shine
When you talk about me ago shine Next question
Your score: Eii ! You no try
Your score: Excellent! Shatta Movement is proud of you
Your score:
Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

