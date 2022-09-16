Quiz: Score 7/7 to prove you really know Daniel Afriyie Barnieh
Take this quiz and let's see how well you know Hearts of Oak star, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh...
Which of these juvenile teams did Barnieh never play for?
Celtic Academy
Amansie FC
Auroras
Auroras Next question
Which club did Barnieh join Hearts of Oak from?
Madina Republicans
Asante Kotoko
King Faisal
Madina Republicans Next question
Aside from the Ghana Premier League, which other league has Barnieh played in?
Togolese league
Burkinabe league
None of the above
Burkinabe league Next question
Which of these teams has he captained?
Hearts of Oak
Ghana’s U20
Ghana’s U17
Ghana’s U20 Next question
How many trophies has Barnieh won in his career?
Five
Six
Seven
Seven Next question
Barnieh is the reigning…?
FA Cup Player of the Year
SWAG Home-based Player of the Year
Both
Both Next question
Barnieh trained with one of these clubs without getting a contract
Asante Kotoko
Legon Cities
Great Olympics
Asante Kotoko Next question
Not sure if you really know the player, but you can do better.
You really do know the player. Kudos!
Wow, you must be a huge fan of the player. This is unreal!
