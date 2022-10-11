RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  quizzes

Quiz: What do you know about Nana Agradaa?

Emmanuel Tornyi

Nana Agradaa whose real name is Madam Patricia Aseidua is a popular spiritualist and now a self-styled evangelist in Ghana.

When was Nana Agradaa born?

October 18
October 25
October 12
October 18 Next question

When was Nana Agradaa arrested after she was accused of money doubling scam?

April 27, 2022
November 25, 2022
October 9, 2022
October 9, 2022 Next question

Nana Agradaa is married to

Eric Oduro Korantenga
Felix Owusu
Isaac Mensah
Eric Oduro Korantenga Next question

Where was the shrine of Agradaa located?

Lapaz
Sowutuom
Mallam Gbawe
Sowutuom Next question

What's name of the gods of Nana Agradaa?

Odomankoma sika
Sika nkoaa abosom
Sika gari
Sika gari Next question

Nana Agradaa was illegally operating Thunder TV and Ice1 TV

True
False
I don't know
True Next question

What's the nicknmame of Nana Agradaa?

Aboozigi
Egamiadu
Agbaga
Aboozigi Next question
Emmanuel Tornyi

