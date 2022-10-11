Quiz: What do you know about Nana Agradaa?
Nana Agradaa whose real name is Madam Patricia Aseidua is a popular spiritualist and now a self-styled evangelist in Ghana.
Read Also
When was Nana Agradaa born?
October 18
October 25
October 12
October 18 Next question
When was Nana Agradaa arrested after she was accused of money doubling scam?
April 27, 2022
November 25, 2022
October 9, 2022
October 9, 2022 Next question
Nana Agradaa is married to
Eric Oduro Korantenga
Felix Owusu
Isaac Mensah
Eric Oduro Korantenga Next question
Where was the shrine of Agradaa located?
Lapaz
Sowutuom
Mallam Gbawe
Sowutuom Next question
What's name of the gods of Nana Agradaa?
Odomankoma sika
Sika nkoaa abosom
Sika gari
Sika gari Next question
Nana Agradaa was illegally operating Thunder TV and Ice1 TV
True
False
I don't know
True Next question
What's the nicknmame of Nana Agradaa?
Aboozigi
Egamiadu
Agbaga
Aboozigi Next question
Share your score:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh