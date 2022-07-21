Quiz: Which emergency number will you call...
To avoid losing your life or that of a loved one to avoidable situations, take this quiz to familiarize yourself with Ghana’s emergency numbers.
If you come across a situation that requires the presence of the police
112
191/18555
193
191/18555 Next question
To draw the Ghana Fire Service’s attention to a fire outbreak or any other situation that requires their presence
18555
191
192
192 Next question
If the Ghana Ambulance Service is needed to help save a life or attend to a particular situation
999
193
111
193 Next question
To report suspicious persons or items in order to help the government and security agencies prevent or fight terrorism
999
18555
191
999 Next question
To help the Ghana Health Service do contact tracing and also to attend to people suspected to have been infected by Covid-19
192
999
112
112 Next question
