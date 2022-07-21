RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  quizzes

Quiz: Which emergency number will you call...

To avoid losing your life or that of a loved one to avoidable situations, take this quiz to familiarize yourself with Ghana’s emergency numbers.

Calling emergency numbers
If you come across a situation that requires the presence of the police

112
191/18555
193
191/18555 Next question

To draw the Ghana Fire Service’s attention to a fire outbreak or any other situation that requires their presence

18555
191
192
192 Next question

If the Ghana Ambulance Service is needed to help save a life or attend to a particular situation

999
193
111
193 Next question

To report suspicious persons or items in order to help the government and security agencies prevent or fight terrorism

999
18555
191
999 Next question

To help the Ghana Health Service do contact tracing and also to attend to people suspected to have been infected by Covid-19

192
999
112
112 Next question
Your score: Having all the emergency numbers at your fingertips should be the goal. You can't tell which one you might need at any point in time to save a life.
Your score: Good job! However, having all the emergency numbers at your fingertips should be the goal. You can't tell which one you might need at any point in time to save a life.
Your score: Excellent! Keep the emergency numbers at your fingertips all the time.
Your score:
