Take this quiz and know more about Ghana's Independence
Ghana gained independence from Britain, becoming the first sub-Saharan nation to break free from colonial rule.
What was the name of Ghana 1482
British colony
Gold Coast
Asante empire
Warrior king
Gold Coast Next question
Who was the first president in the 1st Republic of Ghana
Dr. Hilla Limann
Jerry John Rawlings
Dr. Kwame Nkrumah
Kwame Nkrumah Next question
Who was the second president in the 4th Republic of Ghana
Dr. Hilla Limann
Jerry John Rawlings
John Kufuor
John Kufuor Next question
Which year did Ghana gained independence
1956-03-05T23:00:00+00:00
1957-03-05T23:00:00+00:00
1955-06-05T23:00:00+00:00
1957-03-05T23:00:00+00:00 Next question
The British helped us gained Independence .
True
False
False Next question
Who composed "Yen Ara Asase Ni"
Ephraim Amu
Kwame Nkrumah
Amon Kotie
Ephraim Amu Next question
Who composed the Ghana national anthem
Ephraim Amu
Philip Gbeho
Theodosia Okoh
Philip Gbeho Next question
In which year did Kwame Nkrumah die?
1990-04-14T22:00:00+00:00
1983-04-19T22:00:00+00:00
1972-04-26T23:00:00+00:00
None
1972-04-26T23:00:00+00:00 Next question
Where did Nkrumah die?
London
Bucharest, Romania
Switzerland
Germany
Bucharest, Romania Next question
Share your score:
Share your score:
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh