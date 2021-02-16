  1. quizzes

Take this quiz and know more about Ghana's Independence

Kojo Emmanuel
Ghana gained independence from Britain, becoming the first sub-Saharan nation to break free from colonial rule.

What was the name of Ghana 1482

British colony
Gold Coast
Asante empire
Warrior king
Gold Coast Next question

Who was the first president in the 1st Republic of Ghana

Dr. Hilla Limann
Jerry John Rawlings
Dr. Kwame Nkrumah
Kwame Nkrumah Next question

Who was the second president in the 4th Republic of Ghana

Dr. Hilla Limann
Jerry John Rawlings
John Kufuor
John Kufuor Next question

Which year did Ghana gained independence

1956-03-05T23:00:00+00:00
1957-03-05T23:00:00+00:00
1955-06-05T23:00:00+00:00
1957-03-05T23:00:00+00:00 Next question

The British helped us gained Independence .

True
False
False Next question

Who composed "Yen Ara Asase Ni"

Ephraim Amu
Kwame Nkrumah
Amon Kotie
Ephraim Amu Next question

Who composed the Ghana national anthem

Ephraim Amu
Philip Gbeho
Theodosia Okoh
Philip Gbeho Next question

In which year did Kwame Nkrumah die?

1990-04-14T22:00:00+00:00
1983-04-19T22:00:00+00:00
1972-04-26T23:00:00+00:00
None
1972-04-26T23:00:00+00:00 Next question

Where did Nkrumah die?

London
Bucharest, Romania
Switzerland
Germany
Bucharest, Romania Next question
