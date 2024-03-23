ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports

African Games: Cadman Yeboah, Joseph Commey, and Mohammed Amadu wins gold

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Ghana's Cadman Yeboah has soared to victory in the men's high jump event, clinching the gold medal at the prestigious African Games.

Joseph-Commey
Joseph-Commey

Yeboah's remarkable performance showcases the nation's prowess in athletics and adds to Ghana's growing medal tally at the continental sporting event.

Recommended articles

Competing against formidable opponents from across the African continent, Yeboah displayed exceptional athleticism and skill, dominating the high jump competition from start to finish. His impressive performance captivated spectators and earned him the top spot on the podium.

The men's high jump event witnessed intense competition, with athletes pushing their limits to achieve greatness. However, Yeboah stood out with his impeccable technique and sheer determination, clearing the bar with finesse and precision at 2.25m.

Also in other disciplines, Ghanaian boxers Joseph Commey and Mohammed Amadu have etched their names in history by clinching gold medals for Ghana in the boxing event at the prestigious African Games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Competing in their respective weight categories, Commey and Amadu showcased exceptional skill, determination, and resilience throughout the tournament, defeating formidable opponents to claim the top spots.

The gold medal wins by Commey and Amadu mark a significant achievement for Ghanaian boxing, underscoring the nation's rich boxing tradition and legacy in the sport.

The triumphs of Commey and Amadu in the boxing event at the African Games are a source of pride and joy for the people of Ghana. Their gold medal wins highlight the nation's commitment to excellence in sports and serve as a testament to the resilience and determination of Ghanaian athletes.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

13th African Games

Team Ghana's impressive haul of 40 medals at the 13th African Games

Ghana in 6th place on medal table at the African Games

Ghana climbs to 6th place on African Games medal table

Thomas Partey asked to be excused from Black Stars squad – GFA

Thomas Partey asked to be excused from Black Stars squad – GFA

All African Games

13 Countries that have hosted African Games since its inception