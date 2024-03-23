African Games: Cadman Yeboah, Joseph Commey, and Mohammed Amadu wins gold

Competing against formidable opponents from across the African continent, Yeboah displayed exceptional athleticism and skill, dominating the high jump competition from start to finish. His impressive performance captivated spectators and earned him the top spot on the podium.

The men's high jump event witnessed intense competition, with athletes pushing their limits to achieve greatness. However, Yeboah stood out with his impeccable technique and sheer determination, clearing the bar with finesse and precision at 2.25m.

Also in other disciplines, Ghanaian boxers Joseph Commey and Mohammed Amadu have etched their names in history by clinching gold medals for Ghana in the boxing event at the prestigious African Games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Competing in their respective weight categories, Commey and Amadu showcased exceptional skill, determination, and resilience throughout the tournament, defeating formidable opponents to claim the top spots.

The gold medal wins by Commey and Amadu mark a significant achievement for Ghanaian boxing, underscoring the nation's rich boxing tradition and legacy in the sport.