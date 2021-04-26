RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports

Akufo-Addo sets up 5-member committee to raise $15m to support Black Stars’ campaign

Authors:

Pulse News

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has set up a five-member committee to raise funds for the senior national team, the Black Stars.

According to a communique from government the committee which is headed by Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif is to raise $15 million to support the Black Stars participation at AFCON 2022 as well as the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Recommended articles

The other members of the committee are Deputy Sports Minister-designate, Evans Bobie Opoku, the Ghana Football Association President, Kurt Okraku, Black Stars head coach CK Akonnor and former Ghana international Sammy Kuffour.

In a breakfast meeting with Chief Executive Officers from corporate Ghana at the Jubilee House on Monday, April 26, the Sports Minister revealed the Black Stars would need $25 million dollars to successfully execute the AFCON 2022 and Qatar 2022 world cup qualifiers, with Ghana already booking their spot at the former.

President Akufo-Addo gave $10m as seed money and urged corporate Ghana to support the team and tasked the Black Stars to end the country’s 40-year wait for an AFCON title and also reach the semi finals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

