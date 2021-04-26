Akufo-Addo sets up 5-member committee to raise $15m to support Black Stars’ campaign

The other members of the committee are Deputy Sports Minister-designate, Evans Bobie Opoku, the Ghana Football Association President, Kurt Okraku, Black Stars head coach CK Akonnor and former Ghana international Sammy Kuffour.

In a breakfast meeting with Chief Executive Officers from corporate Ghana at the Jubilee House on Monday, April 26, the Sports Minister revealed the Black Stars would need $25 million dollars to successfully execute the AFCON 2022 and Qatar 2022 world cup qualifiers, with Ghana already booking their spot at the former.