The three singers thrilled the audience with their hit tracks, further selling African music to the world and basketball fans.
Video: Watch Burna Boy, Tems and Rema’s performance at NBA All-star halftime show
Nigerian superstars Burna Boy, Rema and Tems delivered impressive performances during the 2023 NBA All-Star halftime show.
Team Lebron lost 175-184 to Team Giannis during Sunday’s entertaining encounter that featured a number of African players.
Last week, the NBA announced that Burna Boy, Rema and Tems will be performing at this year’s All-Star halftime show.
The announcement was greeted with huge fanfare among music fans on the continent and the aforementioned artistes lived up to the billing.
Watch Burna Boy’s performance below:
Watch Tems’ performance below:
Watch Rema’s performance below:
