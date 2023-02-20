Video: Watch Burna Boy, Tems and Rema’s performance at NBA All-star halftime show

Team Lebron lost 175-184 to Team Giannis during Sunday’s entertaining encounter that featured a number of African players.

Last week, the NBA announced that Burna Boy, Rema and Tems will be performing at this year’s All-Star halftime show.

The announcement was greeted with huge fanfare among music fans on the continent and the aforementioned artistes lived up to the billing.

Watch Burna Boy’s performance below:

Watch Tems’ performance below: