Video: Watch Burna Boy, Tems and Rema’s performance at NBA All-star halftime show

Emmanuel Ayamga

Nigerian superstars Burna Boy, Rema and Tems delivered impressive performances during the 2023 NBA All-Star halftime show.

The three singers thrilled the audience with their hit tracks, further selling African music to the world and basketball fans.

Team Lebron lost 175-184 to Team Giannis during Sunday’s entertaining encounter that featured a number of African players.

Last week, the NBA announced that Burna Boy, Rema and Tems will be performing at this year’s All-Star halftime show.

The announcement was greeted with huge fanfare among music fans on the continent and the aforementioned artistes lived up to the billing.

Watch Burna Boy’s performance below:

Watch Tems’ performance below:

Watch Rema’s performance below:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
