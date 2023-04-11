Ghanaians oppose 10% tax on betting and lottery

Ghanaian sports bettors have expressed displeasure at the government's move to levy taxes on the lottery and sports betting.

Some bettors said "I could lose all my bets in a year so if I should win one day and then 10 percent is deducted, it actually means that I have lost."

"Honestly, it is not fair. We are suffering because the system is not any better so taking away 10 percent of my bet wins is not a good thing."

ADVERTISEMENT

The sports bettors urged the government to reconsider its plans to take a 10% withholding tax from winnings in lotteries, sports betting, and games of chance at the point of payout.

The betting industry in Ghana has seen tremendous growth in the last decade, leading to many betting companies setting up shops in the country.

In recent years, sports betting has often divided opinion among Ghanaians, with some quarters highlighting its effects on the youth.