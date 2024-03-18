Abu Kamoko: Bukom Banku’s son secures medal for Ghana at African Games

Abu has now matched the record of his father, Bukom Banku, who won a bronze medal at the 1999 African Games in South Africa.

The young Kamoko can, however, now surpass his father and win either a silver or gold medal if he advances to the final of the 86kg cruiserweight boxing event.

Meanwhile, 10 out of the 16 Ghanaian boxers in the African Games are in contention to win some medals in their weight categories.

Abu Kamoko, as well as Theophilus Allotey and Mohammed Aryeetey, are guaranteed bronze after reaching the semifinals of the 48kg, 51kg and 86kg categories, respectively.

Olympic bronze medallist Samuel Takyi is also one of six boxers who have qualified for the quarter-finals of their weight categories.

The others are Amadu Mohammed, Abdul Walid Omar, Joseph Commey, Henry Malm and Daniel Plange.

Ghana’s total medal count has greatly improved in the last few days after the weightlifting team won an astonishing 41 medals at the weekend.