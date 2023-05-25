All I ask is that you pay your debts – Paul Dogboe to son Isaac Dogboe

In a recent interview with Accra-based Happy FM, Paul revealed that he had incurred a lot of debts due to his management of his son.

He further disclosed that he is being harassed by those he owes, with some even suing him to reclaim their monies.

“I borrowed monies to fund bouts of Isaac Dogboe when I was still his trainer. It took almost more than 11 years of investments and hard work to put Isaac on the World map,” the senior Dogboe said.

“I was recently humiliated at the airport about a pending lawsuit over debts unpaid, debts used to fund Isaac’s bouts.

“We had numerous sponsorship from like Uncle Mitch and others who invested and paid for bouts for Isaac to fight. I do not want anything from my son, all I ask he pays his debts.”

Under Paul, Isaac captured the WBO junior-featherweight title but later lost it to Emanuel Navarrete.

The 28-year-old subsequently decided to move on from his father and has since worked with Barry Hunter and Patrice Harris as his trainers.

Isaac recently fluffed his chance to once again become a world champion when he lost to Robeisy Ramirez via a unanimous decision last month.

He was dominated by his Cuban opponent and couldn’t recover from a shaky start, with the judges scoring the bout 117-110, 118-109, and 119-108 all in favour of Ramirez.