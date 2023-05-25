ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Boxing

All I ask is that you pay your debts – Paul Dogboe to son Isaac Dogboe

Emmanuel Ayamga

Paul Dogboe, the father of boxer Isaac Dogboe, has said all he wants from his son is to pay his debts.

All I ask is that you pay your debts – Paul Dogboe to son Isaac Dogboe
All I ask is that you pay your debts – Paul Dogboe to son Isaac Dogboe

The father and son have not been on the same page for some time now, having fallen out about two years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

In a recent interview with Accra-based Happy FM, Paul revealed that he had incurred a lot of debts due to his management of his son.

Isaac Dogboe and Paul Dogboe
Isaac Dogboe and Paul Dogboe Pulse Ghana

He further disclosed that he is being harassed by those he owes, with some even suing him to reclaim their monies.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I borrowed monies to fund bouts of Isaac Dogboe when I was still his trainer. It took almost more than 11 years of investments and hard work to put Isaac on the World map,” the senior Dogboe said.

“I was recently humiliated at the airport about a pending lawsuit over debts unpaid, debts used to fund Isaac’s bouts.

“We had numerous sponsorship from like Uncle Mitch and others who invested and paid for bouts for Isaac to fight. I do not want anything from my son, all I ask he pays his debts.”

Under Paul, Isaac captured the WBO junior-featherweight title but later lost it to Emanuel Navarrete.

Paul Dogboe: I borrowed to fund Isaac Dogboe's fights, I’m being sued over debts
Paul Dogboe: I borrowed to fund Isaac Dogboe's fights, I’m being sued over debts Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

The 28-year-old subsequently decided to move on from his father and has since worked with Barry Hunter and Patrice Harris as his trainers.

Isaac recently fluffed his chance to once again become a world champion when he lost to Robeisy Ramirez via a unanimous decision last month.

He was dominated by his Cuban opponent and couldn’t recover from a shaky start, with the judges scoring the bout 117-110, 118-109, and 119-108 all in favour of Ramirez.

The defeat saw Dogboe miss out on the WBO Featherweight title and also marked his third defeat in the last five years.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • All I ask is that you pay your debts – Paul Dogboe to son Isaac Dogboe

    All I ask is that you pay your debts – Paul Dogboe to son Isaac Dogboe

  • Paul Dogboe: I borrowed to fund Isaac Dogboe's fights, I’m being sued over debts

    ‘I borrowed to fund my son’s fights, now I’m being sued over debts’ – Paul Dogboe

  • Isaac Dogboe says his size is not a disadvantage

    ‘This is how God created me’ – Isaac Dogboe says his size is not a disadvantage

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Freezy MacBones: Boxer switches nationality from Ghana to the UK

Freezy MacBones: Boxer switches nationality from Ghana to the UK

Paul Dogboe: I borrowed to fund Isaac Dogboe's fights, I’m being sued over debts

‘I borrowed to fund my son’s fights, now I’m being sued over debts’ – Paul Dogboe

Isaac Dogboe says his size is not a disadvantage

‘This is how God created me’ – Isaac Dogboe says his size is not a disadvantage