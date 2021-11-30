Avoid fighting against Navarrete – Isaac Dogboe warned

Dogboe’s career took a major hit following two successive defeats to Navarrete in 2018. He lost his WBO super bantamweight title to Navarrete following a one-sided bout in December that year.

It was the first professional defeat in the career of the Ghanaian after he lost by unanimous decision to his opponent.

Dogboe had a rematch with Navarrete in May 2018, but again fell flat against the Mexican, having failed to last the entire 12 rounds, as he was handed TKO defeat.

The Ghanaian has since recovered from the setback by recording an eighth-round victory by way of knockout against Chris Avalos in July 2020.

Last week, Dogboe chalked another impressive victory when he defeated Puerto Rican boxer Christopher Diaz by majority decision.

While many believe the 27-year-old is ready to challenge for the Featherweight title, Ataa Eddie Pappoe has advised him to avoid the division’s champion, Navarrete.

“The floodgates are wide open, he is not a novice and the offers will start coming; he only has to avoid Navarrete in that new weight class,” the ring official told the Graphic Sports.

“He has fought for such a long time at the bantamweight division and has only three fights in the featherweight. He must fight more to gain the needed experience.”