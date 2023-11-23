Bukom Banku announces retirement from boxing

The 43-year-old rose to prominence in 1999 when he won a bronze medal at the All-Africa Games in Johannesburg, South Africa.

In a career that spanned two decades, he held the WBO Africa Light Heavyweight WBO Africa Cruiserweight titles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Explaining the rationale behind his decision to retire, Bukom Banku said he has been having problems with his eye.

“I’m now grown and at the same time my eye is also paining me, so I don’t want to fight again,” the boxer stated.

“I have three children and my children are also fighting boxing, so I leave everything to them. I leave my gloves to Abu Kamoko and Mustapha Kamoko to fight on.

“I’ve already prepared the road so they can continue my name. Where I couldn’t reach in boxing, maybe they can reach there. So officially I’ve quit boxing.”

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Bukom Banku lost just once in his boxing career – a defeat that came against Bastie Samir six years ago.

In a recent interview, he revealed that he bleached his skin because he wanted to be more handsome.

The former WBO Africa Light Heavyweight champion, however, said he was advised to stop bleaching by some big men in the country.

“I wanted to be very handsome so I bleached my skin but I’ve stopped. I was advised by the big men in the building to stop bleaching. So that bleaching you will not see it again. I’ve stopped. Bleaching is not good. It can lead to all kinds of cancer. I’ve stopped,” he said on Accra FM’s Ayekoo Ayekoo.