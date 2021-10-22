Bukom Banku to become Ghana’s highest paid home-based boxer after GHc 600,000 paycheck

The three-fight deal, which was signed on Sunday at the Alisa Hotel, will see Bukom Banku earn GHc200,000 per fight.

Pulse Ghana

According to a report by Joy Sports, the fights will come off during the 2022-23 boxing calendar against yet-to-be-named opponents.

The controversial boxer is said to have earned GHc35,000 when he fought against bitter rival Ayittey Powers in May 2014.

Meanwhile, local boxers are estimated to earn between GHc5,000 and GHc7,000 per fight, with Ghana’s Lightweight champion Michael Ansah taking home GHc7,000 during his recent bout against Sherrif Quaye.

This makes Bukom Banku’s paycheck quite substantial, and will also make him the best paid home-based Ghanaian boxer.

Ayitey Powers vs Bukom Banku Pulse Ghana

Bukom Banku, whose real name is Braimah Kamoko, has lost just once in his boxing career – a defeat that came against Bastie Samir four years ago.

The 40-year-old went on to win his first international fight after recording a knockout victory over Hungarian opponent, Ferenc Albert in 2019.

However, he hasn’t faced anyone since that time and could face a bit of rustiness as he gears up to return to the ring.

Meanwhile, the CEO of Box Office Promotions, Alex Ntiamoah, believes Bukom Banku’s return would excite fans in the country.