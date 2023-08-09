ADVERTISEMENT
Concentrate on making money over winning titles – Clottey to Commey

Emmanuel Ayamga

Former IBF welterweight champion Joshua Clottey says Richard Commey must concentrate on making as much money as he can because his chances of winning another title are low.

According to him, Commey is nearing retirement and needs to focus on making money to have a comfortable life after quitting the sport.

Commey hasn’t won in three successive fights since December 2021 when he lost the vacant WBO Inter-Continental lightweight title to Vasiliy Lomachenko.

‘I was always 1st or 2nd in my class’ – Joshua Clottey
‘I was always 1st or 2nd in my class’ – Joshua Clottey Pulse Ghana

His latest fight also saw him suffer a disappointing defeat to Jose Ramirez following a knockout in the 11th round.

“I think he was really affected by that defeat to Lomachenko because since then, he has not been able to come back stronger,” Clottey told Graphic Sport.

“Boxing is like that sometimes and you have to know where your strength lies at the moment when these things happen.

“I think he should concentrate on making money before considering retirement because I think it will be difficult for him to win another title.”

President Akufo-Addo-Addo and Richard Commey
President Akufo-Addo-Addo and Richard Commey President Akufo-Addo-Addo and Richard Commey Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, Clottey believes boxing in Ghana has no future due to the lack of planning and investment.

He noted that he sees no progression from the amateur level, which is supposed to be the foundation of the sport.

He explained that, unlike the national football teams who are camped for weeks before tournaments, young boxers are hurriedly assembled when there’s a competition.

