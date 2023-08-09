Concentrate on making money over winning titles – Clottey to Commey

Commey hasn’t won in three successive fights since December 2021 when he lost the vacant WBO Inter-Continental lightweight title to Vasiliy Lomachenko.

His latest fight also saw him suffer a disappointing defeat to Jose Ramirez following a knockout in the 11th round.

“I think he was really affected by that defeat to Lomachenko because since then, he has not been able to come back stronger,” Clottey told Graphic Sport.

“Boxing is like that sometimes and you have to know where your strength lies at the moment when these things happen.

“I think he should concentrate on making money before considering retirement because I think it will be difficult for him to win another title.”

President Akufo-Addo-Addo and Richard Commey Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, Clottey believes boxing in Ghana has no future due to the lack of planning and investment.

He noted that he sees no progression from the amateur level, which is supposed to be the foundation of the sport.