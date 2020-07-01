The legendary Ghanaian boxer is said to have died in the United States (US) after battling a short illness.

He reportedly suffered a stroke in the midst of some complications and eventually had to be placed on life support.

Kotey’s demise has since been confirmed by the secretary General of the Ghana Boxing Authority, Patrick Johnson.

“Kotey had battled illness for some time now,” Mr. Johnson is quoted as saying by Joy Sports.

The deceased, who was nicknamed “Cobra”, is one of 10 Ghanaians to have been world champions in boxing.

He represented Ghana at the 1988 Olympic Games in Seoul, before going to annex the WBO Bantamweight title in what was journey-man career.