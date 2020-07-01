The 28-year-old was Ghana’s best player at the tournament, scoring two goals as the country reached the last 16.

Jordan took his impressive form into the 2019-2020 season, where he has now registered nine goals in the Premier League.

READ ALSO: Jordan Ayew names Brazil’s Thiago Silva as toughest defender he has faced

Marcel Desailly backs in-form Jordan Ayew for Chelsea move

Speaking on the secret behind his hot form, the Ghanaian said playing so well at the AFCON boosted his confidence.

“When I went to the African Cup things just changed for me,” the forward told Crystal Palace TV.

“Scoring goals there and going back home to my country and seeing the reaction of my family was important.

“This is because I had a really difficult season with Palace. That motivated me to come back stronger and show that I deserve to play in the Premier League and for Palace.”

Jordan’s form has seen him involved in almost 40% of Crystal Palace’s goals this season, as the club sits 10th on the table.

He has also scored 25 goals in the English topflight, taking him above Anthony Yeboah (24) as Ghana’s highest scorer in Premier League history.