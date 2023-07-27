‘I was shaking’ – Freezy Macbones narrates encounter with UK Police who thought he was gay

According to him, as the police questioned his friend, they also set him aside to question his sexuality as part of the interrogation, having asked if they were gay partners.

He explained that he was terrified by the encounter with the police but they ultimately allowed him to go scot-free after realising he had just met the guy and had no association with him.

"They grabbed the guy pushed him to the wall and I said 'What's going on?’ There was one policewoman who took me to the side and asked me 'do you know this man?' and I said ‘I haven't done anything',” Freezy said in a video shared on TikTok.

“Honestly I was scared. I was shitting myself, I'm not going to lie. I was peeing and my hand was shaking like that. I am innocent, I know where I'm coming from. I'm a black man and they handcuffed a white man. Black man is safe.”

He added: "They separated us and a policewoman said 'calm down, calm down. You are going to be alright. I said 'I don't know him. I helped him a week ago and he gave me his number. I don't know him’. So they could feel my accent and see the way I talk."

"And one of them asked me "Is he your boyfriend?" and I said, ‘what do you mean boyfriend?’ And that time I didn't know anything about gay...They said gay and I said 'what is gay?’...I grew up in the village so I didn't know gay. Who is going to be gay in the village? What is wrong with you?”

Freezy Macbones further disclosed that when he was finally let go by the Police, he “ran like Usain Bolt” to the house.

The boxer used to be a mason in Ghana before moving to the UK, where he has now turned his life around.

His rise has been the archetypal grass-to-grace story and he’s been deservedly trending on social media after he roared to victory in his latest bout.

The 33-year-old was involved in just his second professional fight in April as the undercard of the bout between Joe Joyce and Zhilei Zhang.

Facing veteran Darryl Sharp at the Copper Box Arena in London, MacBones completely dominated his opponent.

Despite his raw style, he combined heavy punches with aggressiveness as he coasted to victory by a unanimous decision over Sharp.