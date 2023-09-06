Watch: Freezy Macbones spars with Asamoah Gyan in funny face-off

In a video shared on Instagram by Gyan, the former footballer is seen jovially squaring off with the boxer, with both being restrained from pouncing on each other amid laughter.

As unserious as the sparring session was, Gyan took to social media to ask his fans who they were backing to win the face-off and said it was all love.

“Who you got here in this face-off? Baby Jet or Freezy Macbones? It’s all love,” the former Ghana international wrote beneath the video.

Freezy Macbones is part of Ghana’s national boxing team, the Black Bombers, for the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers in Dakar, Senegal.

The boxer decided to represent Ghana after initially making up his mind to switch nationality to the United Kingdom (UK).

In a recent interview, the 33-year-old said he wants to inspire the younger generation through boxing.

"Growing up, I looked up to athletes who represented their homeland with pride,” he told the media after training at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

“Choosing Ghana is my way of giving back and showing the younger generation that they can achieve their dreams, no matter where they come from.”

Freezy Macbones used to be a mason in Ghana before moving to the UK, where he has now turned his life around.