His best efforts were not enough, as the judges’ scoring the bout 4-1 in favour of his more-experienced American opponent.

The young boxer made an impressive start to the semi-final bout against Regan and actually won the first round.

However, he couldn’t replicate his opening performance in the remaining rounds, as the American secured a comfortable victory.

Despite losing the semi-final bout to Regan, Takyi entered the history books after ending Ghana’s 29-year wait for an Olympic medal.

On Thursday, the boxer was presented with his bronze medal, to the delight of him and his coaches.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has congratulated Takyi for winning bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.