According to him, George Akuffo Dampare has proven to be a no-nonsense man and will not hesitate to arrest anyone who goes contrary to the law.
‘I started fearing Dampare after Shatta Wale's arrest’ – Bukom Banku
Ghanaian boxer Bukom Banku has stated that he started fearing the Inspector General of Police (IGP) after musician Shatta Wale was arrested.
It will be recalled that dancehall artiste Shatta Wale was arrested two weeks ago after pulling off prank, which suggested he had been attacked.
Fellow musician Medikal was also picked up by the Police last week for brandishing a gun on social media.
Both entertainers were remanded for a few days at the Ankaful prison and were eventually granted bail last week.
Reacting to this, Bukom Banku said he has resolved not to misbehave henceforth following the arrest of the two celebrities.
“When I heard that Shatta Wale has been arrested, I started fearing Dampare. He’s my friend but now I fear him,” he said on GTV’s Breakfast Show.
“If you say you’re crazy, he’s crazier than you. He arrested Shatta Wale, the king of music in Ghana. I’m changing my life. Dampare is a no-nonsense man.”
Meanwhile, the controversial boxer also hit back at critics of his bleached skin, insisting it is part of his brand.
The former WBO Africa Light Heavyweight further compared himself to the late pop star Michael Jackson.
“Bleaching is my new brand. It’s been my character since the beginning. Even Michael Jackson bleached himself.
“So nobody should tell me to stop the bleaching. It’s my talent and that’s why they call be Banku Fresh. Everyone and what makes them popular,” he added.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh