‘I started fearing Dampare after Shatta Wale's arrest’ – Bukom Banku

It will be recalled that dancehall artiste Shatta Wale was arrested two weeks ago after pulling off prank, which suggested he had been attacked.

Shatta Wale in cell Pulse Ghana

Fellow musician Medikal was also picked up by the Police last week for brandishing a gun on social media.

Both entertainers were remanded for a few days at the Ankaful prison and were eventually granted bail last week.

Reacting to this, Bukom Banku said he has resolved not to misbehave henceforth following the arrest of the two celebrities.

Pulse Ghana

“When I heard that Shatta Wale has been arrested, I started fearing Dampare. He’s my friend but now I fear him,” he said on GTV’s Breakfast Show.

“If you say you’re crazy, he’s crazier than you. He arrested Shatta Wale, the king of music in Ghana. I’m changing my life. Dampare is a no-nonsense man.”

Meanwhile, the controversial boxer also hit back at critics of his bleached skin, insisting it is part of his brand.

The former WBO Africa Light Heavyweight further compared himself to the late pop star Michael Jackson.

“Bleaching is my new brand. It’s been my character since the beginning. Even Michael Jackson bleached himself.