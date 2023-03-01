‘I was always 1st or 2nd in my class’ – Joshua Clottey

The former IBF welterweight champion was, however, quick to add that he has no regrets over dropping out of school to chart a different path.

“I was a brilliant student in school. I used to be among the first and second in my class. I was able to finish JHS and I understand when people speak English and I can respond,” Clottey told Joy News’ Prime Take.

"Even if you finish your Master's you still have to learn in life, so we have life knowledge and education knowledge and I have that.

“I wanted to make it because I dropped out of school so me being a boxer I have to make sure that I become a world champion.

“Dropping out of school to become a world champion is more or less like having a Master’s in education. So I never feel ashamed of dropping out of school.”

The boxer’s peak came in 2010 when he fought seven-division world champion Pacquiao – a bout which he lost by unanimous decision.

The aftermath of the fight was dominated by many conspiracy theories, with some even claiming the 45-year-old tanked the contest.

Clottey explained that a lot went wrong during the negotiations for the fight against the Filipino boxer.

According to him, he trusted his manager to get him the best deal possible but was cheated in the end.