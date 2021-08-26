The 20-year-old had to settle for a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games after losing to his American opponent in the semi-final of the men’s featherweight event.
‘I was cheated in semi-final bout against Duke Regan’ – Samuel Takyi
Ghana’s bronze-winning Olympic medalist Samuel Takyi believes the referee who officiated his bout against Duke Regan wasn’t fair.
Despite making a bright start to the fight, the scorecards didn’t go in his favour, as the judges scored the bout 4-1 in favour of Regan.
Takyi has acknowledged that the American is a good fighter, but believes the result would have been different had the referee been fair.
“Duke Ragan is a very talented boxer and also a professional. We fought and I don’t know what happened in the ring but God first. I myself thought I won that fight,” he said on Citi TV.
“I am defeating him and I am doing everything in the ring to win. If you can watch that video again he was holding me and the referee looked like he was guiding Duke Ragan to the final.”
Takyi also stressed that he is not thinking about becoming a professional boxer despite his rising stock after his exploits at the Olympics.
The young boxer said he is preparing to grace the Commonwealth Games next year and the African Games afterwards.
Meanwhile, President Nana Akufo-Addo has rewarded Takyi with a car and a sum of $30,000 ($10,000 in cash and $20,000 will go into his career development fund).
