RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Boxing

‘I was cheated in semi-final bout against Duke Regan’ – Samuel Takyi

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana’s bronze-winning Olympic medalist Samuel Takyi believes the referee who officiated his bout against Duke Regan wasn’t fair.

‘I was cheated in semi-final bout against Duke Regan’ – Samuel Takyi
‘I was cheated in semi-final bout against Duke Regan’ – Samuel Takyi

The 20-year-old had to settle for a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games after losing to his American opponent in the semi-final of the men’s featherweight event.

Recommended articles

Despite making a bright start to the fight, the scorecards didn’t go in his favour, as the judges scored the bout 4-1 in favour of Regan.

Samuel Takyi receives his bronze medal
Samuel Takyi receives his bronze medal Pulse Ghana

Takyi has acknowledged that the American is a good fighter, but believes the result would have been different had the referee been fair.

“Duke Ragan is a very talented boxer and also a professional. We fought and I don’t know what happened in the ring but God first. I myself thought I won that fight,” he said on Citi TV.

“I am defeating him and I am doing everything in the ring to win. If you can watch that video again he was holding me and the referee looked like he was guiding Duke Ragan to the final.”

Takyi also stressed that he is not thinking about becoming a professional boxer despite his rising stock after his exploits at the Olympics.

Tokyo 2020: Boxer Samuel Takyi
Tokyo 2020: Boxer Samuel Takyi Pulse Ghana

The young boxer said he is preparing to grace the Commonwealth Games next year and the African Games afterwards.

Meanwhile, President Nana Akufo-Addo has rewarded Takyi with a car and a sum of $30,000 ($10,000 in cash and $20,000 will go into his career development fund).

Meet 6 Year Old Kid Boxer Who Wants to be World Champion

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Tokyo 2020: Boxer Samuel Takyi gets $30,000 and a car from Akufo-Addo

Samuel Takyi receives his bronze medal

I’m elevating my status from an amateur to a professional – Samuel Takyi

‘Keep praying for me and I’ll bring gold medal to Ghana’ – Samuel Takyi

Mohammed Amin Lamptey appointed new Communications Director of Ghana Boxing Authority

Mohammed Amin Lamptey appointed new Communications Director of Ghana Boxing Authority

Samuel Takyi: Ghana’s Olympic bronze-medalist in no rush to become pro boxer

Samuel Takyi: Ghana’s Olympic bronze-medalist in no rush to become pro boxer