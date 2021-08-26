‘I was cheated in semi-final bout against Duke Regan’ – Samuel Takyi

Despite making a bright start to the fight, the scorecards didn’t go in his favour, as the judges scored the bout 4-1 in favour of Regan.

Takyi has acknowledged that the American is a good fighter, but believes the result would have been different had the referee been fair.

“Duke Ragan is a very talented boxer and also a professional. We fought and I don’t know what happened in the ring but God first. I myself thought I won that fight,” he said on Citi TV.

“I am defeating him and I am doing everything in the ring to win. If you can watch that video again he was holding me and the referee looked like he was guiding Duke Ragan to the final.”

Takyi also stressed that he is not thinking about becoming a professional boxer despite his rising stock after his exploits at the Olympics.

The young boxer said he is preparing to grace the Commonwealth Games next year and the African Games afterwards.