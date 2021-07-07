Photos: Ghanaians are talking about Ike Quartey’s changing looks

The Bukom-born boxer represented Ghana at the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games and went on to achieve an amazing career.

Quartey retired on 42 fights, impressively winning 37 times – 31 of which were by way of knock out – four losses and one draw.

The 51-year-old has lived a quiet life away from the media since hanging his gloves, however, photos of his current looks have caused a stir.

Some months ago, he revealed plans to help amateur boxers in the country to develop into world-beaters.

He said he was willing to work for free and to help take the sport to other regions, if he were to be given the opportunity.

“I think the problem of professional boxing in the country starts from our poor amateur systems and until it’s fixed, we will continue to struggle to produce credible fighters," he told the Graphic Sports.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) would take Quartey up on his offer.