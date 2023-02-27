Joshua Clottey: I’m not ashamed of dropping out of school to become world champion

He rose to become the IBF welterweight champion and fought many of the world’s famous boxers during his prime.

Speaking about his childhood, Clottey said he used to be brilliant in class but is not ashamed of dropping out of school to become a world champion.

“I was a brilliant student in school. I used to be among the first and second in my class. I was able to finish JHS and I understand when people speak English and I can respond,” he told Joy News, as quoted by Ghahaweb.

"Even if you finish your Master's you still have to learn in life, so we have life knowledge and education knowledge and I have that.

“I wanted to make it because I dropped out of school so me being a boxer I have to make sure that I become a world champion.

“Dropping out of school to become a world champion is more or less like having a Master’s in education. So I never feel ashamed of dropping out of school.”

Clottey also believes he should have earned more from his high-profile fight against Manny Pacquiao that took place over a decade ago.

The boxer’s peak came in 2010 when he fought seven-division world champion Pacquiao – a bout which he lost by unanimous decision.

The aftermath of the fight was dominated by many conspiracy theories, with some even claiming the 45-year-old tanked the contest.

Speaking on Joy News’ Prime Take, Clottey said a lot went wrong during the negotiations for the fight against the Filipino boxer.

According to him, he trusted his manager to get him the best deal possible but was cheated in the end.

“I regret signing with that manager. I regret listening to the trainer but it made me strong not to allow anyone to negotiate on my behalf. I was supposed to make more money,” Clottey said.

“I was not happy about the Pacquiao fight because I had three years on my contract with my manager so I decided to blow it up. I even went to his office to negotiate for him to take 25% so I take 8% but he said no.”