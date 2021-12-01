Mike Tyson: Malawi wants ex-boxer to be its cannabis ambassador

In 2020, Malawi legalised the growing and processing of cannabis for medicinal use and not for personal use.

The country’s Agricultural Ministry has since been encouraging farmers to grow cannabis for medicinal and industrial purposes.

Mr. Lowe believes appointing Tyson as the country’s cannabis ambassador will help create new opportunities for the nation.

"Malawi may not go it alone as the industry is complex [and requires] collaboration,” he wrote in his letter.

“I would therefore like to appoint you, Mr Mike Tyson, as Malawi's Cannabis Branch ambassador.”

Tyson is known as an advocate of the use of cannabis for industrial purposes and has invested in a cannabis farm in the United States.

The Malawian government, therefore, hopes the former heavyweight champion will be able to “rope in some investors and even potential buyers.”

Meanwhile, the Centre for Public Accountability in Malawi has kicked against Tyson’s appointment as an ambassador, citing his previous conviction of rape.

The civil society group said it was unacceptable for the country to have a convicted rapist as its ambassador.