Mike Tyson v Jake Paul: Paul easily beats Iron Mike, wins by unanimous decision

Two judges gave Paul a 79-73 victory, while one gave it an 80-72 score.

Tyson has lost his seventh bout in 19 years, but Paul's professional record rises to 11-1.

Mike Tyson now has seven defeats on his professional record.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 58-year-old, competing for the 59th time, has lost his last three fights, albeit his most recent trip to the ring in a professional capacity before tonight was back in 2005.

In his 12-fight career, Paul has won 11 of them. He only lost to Love Island star and boxer Tommy Fury.

Fans disappointed?

The highly-advertised fight seemingly didn’t live up to the expectations as many fans were disappointed by Iron Mike’s shambolic display.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other commentators simply stated that the bout was a mismatch considering the 31-year age gap between the two fighters.

The live-streaming of the fight on Netflix was an eyesore, continuous buffering meant fans couldn’t enjoy the game seamlessly at home.

Pulse Ghana

But even inside the Arlington AT&T Stadium, boxing enthusiasts who went to watch the fight live, reportedly left before the final result was announced. The two boxers were also booed at the final bell, according to the BBC live commentary of the fight.

The estimated prize money for the fight was not officially disclosed but insiders have said Tyson is expected to rake in around $20 million and Paul’s earning is set around the $40 million mark.