Mohammed Amin Lamptey appointed new Communications Director of Ghana Boxing Authority

In a letter dated 16 August, 2021, the governing body of the fistic sport appreciated the huge experience of Amin Lamptey and hoped he brings same to bear on the position.

Pulse Ghana

"The Ghana Boxing Authority wishes to respectfully inform you that in compliance with article 4.11(vi) of the Authority's constitution, the executive board has officially appointed you as it's Director of Communication," stated the letter signed by new GBA President, Abraham Kotei Neequaye.

"The board believes strongly that your rich experience and knowledge of the sport will no doubt manifest itself and be of immense benefit to professional boxing," it concluded.

With over 20 years experience in sports journalism and 15 years as ring announcer calling over 200 fights, Amin Lamptey is also the former host of sports programmes at Radio Gold, Metro TV, Choice FM and Top Radio (Top FM).

He is also a leading sports commentator in football and boxing, most notably leading commentator for Men Only/Morten Boxing championship on Metro TV in the 2000s.