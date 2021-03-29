RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Boxing

Patel stops Kisarawe, Tetteh overcomes Haruna in Accra

Prince Patel became a winner of five fight titles on one night Saturday at the Cahaya Lounge in East Legon, Accra, Ghana after outpointing Julius Kisarawe courtesy a round 9 TKO in front of a very neutral crowd observing Covid-19 protocols in the heart of the renowned wealthiest neighbourhood of the Ghana capital.

Photo: Pulse Ghana

Patel, born by parents of India heritage in the UK, dominated Kisarawe all night long and first floored the Tanzanian in round 5 and again in seven but it took two knockdowns in the 9th stanza for referee May Mensah Akakpo to decide he had seen enough to call off the fight.

It meant Patel annexed all of the WBA Pan-Africa, WBO Africa, WBO Global, IBF Continental Africa and Commonwealth super flyweight titles, some which he was decorated with in the ring by Ghanaian legend, Azumah Nelson, business mogul, Osei Kwame Despite and Ghana Boxing Authority President, Peter Zwennes.

Also taking home titles on the night were the Ghanaian duo of Ebenezer 'Abroad' Tetteh and Isaac 'Golden Eagle' Sackey who both defeated compatriots Mohammed Haruna and Gabriel Odoi Laryea respectively to become regional champions.

Tetteh improved his career record to 20-1, 17 KOs and also bounce back in style in his first fight since a humiliating round one stoppage defeat to the since also silenced Daniel Dubois in London last year when opponent Haruna who boasted a better head to head record between the duo during their amateur days with the Black Bombers, quit at the beginning of round 7 in protest at persistent ruling of low blows against him by referee Roger Barnor who even deducted a point.

For Isaac Sackey, it was a smooth ride to a first successful defence of the WBO Africa junior featherweight title he won for the second time at the end of 2019 which now enhances his bid for global recognition again. 120-108, 120-108, 120-108 he won every round on every scorecard over the experienced Gabriel Odoi Laryea to also improve his impressive pro record to 25-1-1, 20 KOs.

In other fights, teenager Mohammed Aryeetey continued to impress at the start of his pro career, stopping Joseph Allotey in round 3 of their flyweight contest to make it 3-0, 3 KOs, lanky Ahmed Abdula secured a second round TKO victory over Samuel Offei whilst Success Tetteh stopped Joseph Ashrifi in three rounds in a super featherweight contest.

MeanwhIle, in the only female fight of the 'Night of Championship' put together by Soaq Empire Promotions, Lucy Wildheart of the UK (7-1, 3 KOs) overcame Tanzania's Flora Machela (6-8, 5 KOs) via a split points decision.

