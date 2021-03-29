Patel stops Kisarawe, Tetteh overcomes Haruna in Accra

Tetteh improved his career record to 20-1, 17 KOs and also bounce back in style in his first fight since a humiliating round one stoppage defeat to the since also silenced Daniel Dubois in London last year when opponent Haruna who boasted a better head to head record between the duo during their amateur days with the Black Bombers, quit at the beginning of round 7 in protest at persistent ruling of low blows against him by referee Roger Barnor who even deducted a point.

For Isaac Sackey, it was a smooth ride to a first successful defence of the WBO Africa junior featherweight title he won for the second time at the end of 2019 which now enhances his bid for global recognition again. 120-108, 120-108, 120-108 he won every round on every scorecard over the experienced Gabriel Odoi Laryea to also improve his impressive pro record to 25-1-1, 20 KOs.

Photo: Pulse Ghana

In other fights, teenager Mohammed Aryeetey continued to impress at the start of his pro career, stopping Joseph Allotey in round 3 of their flyweight contest to make it 3-0, 3 KOs, lanky Ahmed Abdula secured a second round TKO victory over Samuel Offei whilst Success Tetteh stopped Joseph Ashrifi in three rounds in a super featherweight contest.