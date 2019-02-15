Richard Commey received a heroic welcome at the Kotoko International Airport after he Russian knocked out Isa Chaniev to win the IBF strap in the USA.

This is the second time Commey attempted the IBF strap, after he lost his first attempt in a controversial fashion against Robert Easter.

Richard Commey on arrival at the Kotoka International Airport in a responds to a question on whether he would fight Emanuel ‘Game Boy’ Tagoe, who reportedly challenged him to a bout said that he is not afraid of his compatriot, but he would want to see them fight different opponents in their quest to win more titles for Ghana.

“Honestly speaking I’m not scared of him but why would I challenge a fellow Ghanaian? We want more world champions in this country,” Commey told Joy Sports.

He added that Tagoe “spars little amateur boys when preparing for his fights”.

Commey also pointed out the huge investments made by Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan’s Baby Jet Promotions, handlers of Tagoe, in a bid to annex a world title.

“Asamoah Gyan has invested a lot for him to get a world title but where is it (world title)? Has he got anything like this?”

Richard Commey was scheduled to face WBA and WBO Lightweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko in a unification fight but that fight has been scuppered due to an injury sustained in the Chaniev fight. Commey will be out for six week and new date is expected to be announced for the first defense of his title.