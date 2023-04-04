Robeisy Ramirez’s camp sees ‘no need’ for rematch with Isaac Dogboe

The 28-year-old was dominated by his Cuban opponent and couldn’t recover from a shaky start, with the judges scoring the bout 117-110, 118-109, and 119-108 all in favour of Ramirez.

Dogboe showed respect to his opponent in the aftermath of the bout, describing him as a terrific fighter, but was quick to disregard the result of the fight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite losing out on the WBO Featherweight world title, the Ghanaian challenged Ramirez to show he’s a true champion by granting a rematch.

“All I have to say is, God is still king, praise be to the Lord Almighty. I thank God for this opportunity once again,” the Ghanaian boxer said.

“But you know what, Robeisy Ramirez is a terrific fighter but the result is bullshit. That knockdown was no knockdown. You talk about dictatorship, that was a dictatorship result right there.”

“Let’s run it back, that’s all I can say, it’s a re-match. If he is a true champion, let’s run it back for Cuba and for the rest of the people he claims to represent.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to this, Larry Wade, who is a member of Ramirez’s team said they don’t see the need for a rematch following Dogboe’s third successive loss in a title fight.

“No, I don’t see it happening, there is really no need. At the end of the day, Robeisy has earned the title, big unanimous decision. Dogbe has been in I think three of these now – winning one of them,” Wade said, as quoted by Joy Sports.

“There’s really no upside I believe, for us. If they force it of course, Robeisy will take the fight but I just don’t see the upside.”