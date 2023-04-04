ADVERTISEMENT
Robeisy Ramirez’s camp sees ‘no need’ for rematch with Isaac Dogboe

Emmanuel Ayamga

The camp of newly-crowned WBO Featherweight champion Robeisy Ramirez has all but ruled out a rematch with Isaac Dogboe.

Dogboe had the chance to once again become a world champion but was defeated by Ramirez via a unanimous decision last Saturday.

The 28-year-old was dominated by his Cuban opponent and couldn’t recover from a shaky start, with the judges scoring the bout 117-110, 118-109, and 119-108 all in favour of Ramirez.

Dogboe showed respect to his opponent in the aftermath of the bout, describing him as a terrific fighter, but was quick to disregard the result of the fight.

Despite losing out on the WBO Featherweight world title, the Ghanaian challenged Ramirez to show he’s a true champion by granting a rematch.

“All I have to say is, God is still king, praise be to the Lord Almighty. I thank God for this opportunity once again,” the Ghanaian boxer said.

“But you know what, Robeisy Ramirez is a terrific fighter but the result is bullshit. That knockdown was no knockdown. You talk about dictatorship, that was a dictatorship result right there.”

“Let’s run it back, that’s all I can say, it’s a re-match. If he is a true champion, let’s run it back for Cuba and for the rest of the people he claims to represent.”

Reacting to this, Larry Wade, who is a member of Ramirez’s team said they don’t see the need for a rematch following Dogboe’s third successive loss in a title fight.

“No, I don’t see it happening, there is really no need. At the end of the day, Robeisy has earned the title, big unanimous decision. Dogbe has been in I think three of these now – winning one of them,” Wade said, as quoted by Joy Sports.

“There’s really no upside I believe, for us. If they force it of course, Robeisy will take the fight but I just don’t see the upside.”

Meanwhile, Dogboe has now lost three times in his professional boxing career, having been involved in 27 fights.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
