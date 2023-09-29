ADVERTISEMENT
Video: Rules of amateur boxing limited me – Freezy Macbones

Emmanuel Ayamga

UK-based Ghanaian boxer Freezy Macbones believes dropping from professional boxing to compete at amateur level hindered him from fully expressing his talent.

Freezy Macbones was one of the 12 boxers who represented Ghana at the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers in Dakar last month.

However, none of the Ghanaian boxers was able to book a ticket to the Games after they were all eliminated.

Freezy Macbones suffered an early exit when he was beaten by Senegal’s Seydou Konate in a middleweight (80kg) Round of 32 clash.

The 33-year-old explained that the rules of amateur boxing limited him, unlike professional boxing where he can go all out without any hindrance.

“There is a lot whole change moving from pro boxer back to amateur boxer,” he told Code Mickey in an interview.

“In a pro fight, nobody cares what you’re going to do. You can slip or even do your dance. But amateur is different and there are so many rules to follow.

“Believe me or not, I won the fight. I won the first round and second round. In the third round, guess what happened? They took a point from me because I used the pro-style.”

Meanwhile, the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) has said Freezy Macbones will have to earn his place in the next Olympic Games qualifiers in Thailand and Italy by competing against local boxers.

The First Vice-President of the GBF, Dauda Fuseini, said Freezy Macbones will not have an automatic slot this time, because other local boxers also deserve an opportunity to stake their claim.

Emmanuel Ayamga

