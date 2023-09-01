Samuel Takyi dropped from Ghana’s boxing team for 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers

According to him, Takyi demanded that the cash reward pledged to him by President Akufo-Addo when he won bronze at the last Olympics be paid to him before he joined the team.

This and other demands, Quartey said, were what led to the 22-year-old boxer being dropped from the team for the Olympic Games qualifiers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He was also demanding the money that was pledged by the president [Akufo-Addo] is $20,000 which was supposed to be used as a developmental fee for him,” the GBF president said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“Secondly, he demanded that before he joined the team, he should be given an Olympic Scholarship. These are the conditions he demanded but we don’t have the power to dictate it. He is welcome to join but not with conditionalities.

“Looking at the situation, the coach thought it wise that he was not prepared psychologically. We are going with this team and if someone in his weight qualifies it means we have to find another weight for him at the next qualifies."

Pulse Ghana

In 2021, Takyi secured bronze at the Tokyo Olympics after losing to Duke Regan in the men’s semi-final featherweight event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite losing the semi-final bout to Regan, Takyi entered the history books after ending Ghana’s 29-year wait for an Olympic medal.

The West African nation had only won four medals since the inception of the Olympic Games, of which three came from boxing.

Takyi’s heroics in Tokyo, therefore, made him only the fifth Ghanaian (if you consider the Satellites as a collective unit) Olympic medalist.