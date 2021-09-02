‘Takyi has no future in Ghana, he must quickly relocate to America’ – Azumah Nelson

“I fear for Takyi because he doesn’t have good advisors. He is not well counseled; he must run to me now and I will give him a great future career,” he told the Graphic Sports.

“What is Takyi doing in Ghana, boxing is done in America; he should quickly move to America. He must call me and I will link him up with top American boxing managers and promoters.”

Pulse Ghana

Takyi has seen his stock rise in the boxing terrain after winning a bronze medal at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Despite losing the semi-final bout to America’s Duke Regan, the young boxer entered the history books after ending Ghana’s 29-year wait for an Olympic medal.

In a recent interview, the 20-year-old disclosed that he was no longer going to fight as an amateur boxer but he quickly rescinded his decision afterwards.

However, Azumah, who once held the WBC featherweight and WBC super-featherweight titles, believes Takyi is not getting good advice.