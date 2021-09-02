Azumah said he is ready to use his contacts and connections to help his young compatriot to have a great boxing career.
‘Takyi has no future in Ghana, he must quickly relocate to America’ – Azumah Nelson
Boxing legend Azumah Nelson has advised Olympic bronze medalist Samuel Takyi to relocate to the United States (US) to continue with his career.
“I fear for Takyi because he doesn’t have good advisors. He is not well counseled; he must run to me now and I will give him a great future career,” he told the Graphic Sports.
“What is Takyi doing in Ghana, boxing is done in America; he should quickly move to America. He must call me and I will link him up with top American boxing managers and promoters.”
Takyi has seen his stock rise in the boxing terrain after winning a bronze medal at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.
Despite losing the semi-final bout to America’s Duke Regan, the young boxer entered the history books after ending Ghana’s 29-year wait for an Olympic medal.
In a recent interview, the 20-year-old disclosed that he was no longer going to fight as an amateur boxer but he quickly rescinded his decision afterwards.
However, Azumah, who once held the WBC featherweight and WBC super-featherweight titles, believes Takyi is not getting good advice.
“Everyone wants to get a bite of him but he must sit down and think very well about his future. I can help him if he reaches out to me,” he added.
