Azumah Nelson churned out several important victories in 1988 and the highlight of the wins was the knockout he handed Mario Martinez in February 1988 to win the vacant WBC World Super Featherweight title.

Nelson was named the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Sports Personality of the Year for his incredible achievement in 1988.

The African greatest boxer of all-time, who was in a nice Kente clothing was installed as Boxinghene by the Secretary of Sports Saarah Mensah

This was his 7th SWAG Sports Personality of the Year award, which is unprecedented in the annals of the award.

It was the last Sports Personality of the Year award he received because he wasn’t shortlisted again in order to pave way for other people to win the award.

Watch how he knocked out Mario Martinez in 1988.