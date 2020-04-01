Former Marseille president Pape Diouf died early Tuesday at the age of 68 after suffering from Coronavirus.

The Ghanaian striker took to his Twitter handle to express that he is heartbroken over the death of Pape Diouf he has made a great impact in his career.

"Absolutely heartbroken. Rest in Peace Pape Diouf - My uncle, father, grandfather & godfather. My mentor," he posted on Twitter after learning of the death of the former journalist.

"I can’t thank you enough for all you did for me, Andre, my father and my family. Today is one of the saddest days of my life to hear of your passing," he added.

Pape Diouf, who was a close friend of Abedi Pele Ayew during his playing days helped his two sons Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew to settle at Olympique Marseille.

Diouf was being treated in a hospital in Senegal, the country of his birth, after contracting the virus.

Diouf became the first black president of a first-tier European club when he took the position at Marseille in 2005. Previously he had been a journalist and football agent, with Marcel Desailly, Basile Boli, William Gallas, Samir Nasri and Didier Drogba among his clients.