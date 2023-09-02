Chris Hughton names squad ahead of CAR qualifiers

Sowah, who previously played for Danbort FC, joined Medeama SC during the second transfer window and played a pivotal role in their league title victory by scoring 12 goals.

Both Elisha Owusu and Baba Iddrisu are making a return to the squad after recovering from injuries. Baba Iddrisu missed the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, while Elisha Owusu has been sidelined since picking up an injury in February, making his last appearance for Ghana during the FIFA World Cup finals in November the previous year.

South Africa-based goalkeeper Richard Ofori gets a call back in the squad after missing out on joining the squad on September 27, 2022, in a pre-World Cup friendly against Nicaragua in Lorca, Spain.

Star boy of the team, Thomas Partey will miss out on joining his brothers after sustaining injury during training.

He is currently undergoing treatment and monitoring by club management hence will be absent from the team.

Ghana will host the Central African Republic in their final Group E game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

The squad selections reflect both experienced players and promising talents, as Ghana aims to secure a victory in this important Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.