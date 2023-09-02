ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports

Chris Hughton names squad ahead of CAR qualifiers

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Coach, Chris Hughton, of the Ghana national team, has announced his 25-man squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Central African Republic, which will take place in Kumasi.

Black-Stars-World-Cup
Black-Stars-World-Cup

Several notable players have been included in the squad, while others are returning after recovering from injuries. Interestingly, Medeama SC striker Jonathan Sowah has earned a spot in the squad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Sowah, who previously played for Danbort FC, joined Medeama SC during the second transfer window and played a pivotal role in their league title victory by scoring 12 goals.

Both Elisha Owusu and Baba Iddrisu are making a return to the squad after recovering from injuries. Baba Iddrisu missed the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, while Elisha Owusu has been sidelined since picking up an injury in February, making his last appearance for Ghana during the FIFA World Cup finals in November the previous year.

South Africa-based goalkeeper Richard Ofori gets a call back in the squad after missing out on joining the squad on September 27, 2022, in a pre-World Cup friendly against Nicaragua in Lorca, Spain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Star boy of the team, Thomas Partey will miss out on joining his brothers after sustaining injury during training.

He is currently undergoing treatment and monitoring by club management hence will be absent from the team.

Ghana will host the Central African Republic in their final Group E game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

The squad selections reflect both experienced players and promising talents, as Ghana aims to secure a victory in this important Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

BlackStars Squad for CAR Qualifiers
BlackStars Squad for CAR Qualifiers Pulse Ghana
Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Black-Stars-World-Cup

    Chris Hughton names squad ahead of CAR qualifiers

  • accra-sports-stadium

    CAF approves two venues for 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifies

  • Samuel Takyi dropped from Ghana’s boxing team for 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers

    Samuel Takyi dropped from Ghana’s boxing team for 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ex-Black Queens goalkeeper receives two-bedroom house paid for by Mahama (Video)

Video: Ex-Black Queens goalkeeper receives two-bedroom house paid for by Mahama

Memunatu Sulemana: Mahama helps ex-Black Queens goalkeeper with house, money

Mahama offers struggling ex-Black Queens goalkeeper house, money to start business

Ghana music dominates Kudus’ West Ham unveiling Stonebwoy, King Promise feature

Watch: Ghana music dominates Kudus’ unveiling as songs by Stonebwoy, King Promise feature

Asamoah Gyan celebrates birthday of his son Fredrick

‘Daddy loves you’ – Asamoah Gyan celebrates birthday of son Fredrick