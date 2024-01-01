Hughton's selection process considered a mix of experience and emerging talent, aiming to field a well-balanced and competitive team for the AFCON.
Chris Hughton names squad for AFCON 2023
In preparation for the highly anticipated Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) scheduled to take place in Cote d'Ivoire in 2023, Chris Hughton, the coach of the national team, has unveiled the squad that will represent the nation in this prestigious football tournament.
The list of players features a combination of seasoned professionals and promising youngsters who have demonstrated exceptional skills and form in various domestic and international competitions.
Among the notable inclusions are veteran players, Salisu Mohammed, Jordan Ayew, Daniel Amartey, Alexander Djiku, and Richmond Lamptey known for their leadership qualities and extensive experience in international football.
Their presence is expected to provide stability and guidance to the younger members of the squad, fostering a harmonious team dynamic.
Arsenal player Thomas Teye Partey is unable to join the team due to his long injury layoff, other absentees are Tariq Lamptey, baba Rahman, Fatawu Issahaku and Kamaldeen Suleman
The coach expressed confidence in the selected players, emphasizing their commitment to representing the country with pride and dedication on the continental stage.
Hughton highlighted the rigorous training sessions and friendly matches that the team has undergone to fine-tune their skills and build cohesion ahead of the AFCON tournament.
