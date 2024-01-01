Chris Hughton names squad for AFCON 2023

The list of players features a combination of seasoned professionals and promising youngsters who have demonstrated exceptional skills and form in various domestic and international competitions.

Among the notable inclusions are veteran players, Salisu Mohammed, Jordan Ayew, Daniel Amartey, Alexander Djiku, and Richmond Lamptey known for their leadership qualities and extensive experience in international football.

Their presence is expected to provide stability and guidance to the younger members of the squad, fostering a harmonious team dynamic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arsenal player Thomas Teye Partey is unable to join the team due to his long injury layoff, other absentees are Tariq Lamptey, baba Rahman, Fatawu Issahaku and Kamaldeen Suleman

The coach expressed confidence in the selected players, emphasizing their commitment to representing the country with pride and dedication on the continental stage.