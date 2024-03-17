Coach Otto Addo names backroom staff

Otto Addo assembled a team of experienced professionals to support him in his endeavors. The newly appointed backroom staff brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the table, promising to provide invaluable support to the team and its players.

He named Joseph Lauman, John Painstil, and Fatawu Dauda as assistant coaches to support the team's technical setup.

Lauman, possessing a UEFA pro-license, brings a wealth of experience to the role, having played professionally in Cyprus, Germany, and Vietnam. He has also garnered coaching experience with clubs such as Standard Liege, VfL Bochum, and Barnsley in the English Championship.

Joining the coaching staff are former Ghanaian footballers John Painstil and Fatawu Dauda. Painstil, renowned for his tenure at clubs like Fulham, West Ham United, and Kaizer Chiefs, boasts an illustrious career that includes appearances in two FIFA World Cup tournaments for Ghana.

A revered figure in Ghanaian football, Painstil earned 89 caps for the national team, captained the side, and was part of the squad that clinched Bronze at the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations. He also served as an assistant coach at Kaizer Chiefs and holds a CAF Licence B qualification.

Meanwhile, Dauda, a former goalkeeper for clubs like Voradep, Okwahu United, AshantiGold, and Orlando Pirates, brings his extensive experience to the coaching setup. He represented Ghana on 23 occasions and participated in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.