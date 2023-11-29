Thomas Partey: Can the Arsenal man come back stronger?

Can Arsenal Win the EPL Title?

Arsenal is looking to win the Premier League title for the first time since 2004. They went close last year, pushing eventual winner Manchester City all the way. The Gunners could be the team to watch out for this season.

Arsenal isn't just interesting to watch for fans, but for bettors too. It's teams like Arsenal providing this excitement that is making Premier League title betting so popular. It is increasingly important for betting companies to look for the best betting software to provide consumers with the latest technology and the best odds.

ADVERTISEMENT

From a consumer level, betting on the Premier League title battle could be extra special this season. Man City may remain the favorite, but the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, and Tottenham Hotspur could take City to the wire.

Mikel Arteta’s men had a fine campaign last time around, with Partey at the forefront. The Ghanaian was excellent, particularly in the first half of the season. Arsenal has bolstered the squad this year, but getting the better of Man City will be a tall order.

Partey Out Again

If the Gunners are to finish at the top of the pile in the EPL, they will have to do it without Partey’s services for a large chunk of the campaign. The 30-year-old was a regular in the team at the start of the season, featuring in the FA Community Shield before playing Premier League games against Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace, and Fulham.

Partey returned to the team for the EPL win against Man City in early October. He then played for Ghana in friendly matches against Mexico and the United States but was ruled out for Arsenal after picking up another serious injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

Partey has had an injury-ravaged time at the Emirates Stadium since arriving in London from Atletico Madrid in 2020. However, he did manage to play 33 of Arsenal’s 38 Premier League games last term, and the Ghana ace was a vital cog in the heart of the Gunners’ midfield machine.

With Arsenal pushing at the right end of the EPL table again, Partey is looking to make an impact when he returns in 2024. It has been a frustrating season for the former Atleti man, but Partey will feel like a new signing for the Gunners when fit and firing on all cylinders again.

Busy Campaign for the Gunners

The 2023-24 season was set to be a busy one for Arsenal after they qualified for the UEFA Champions League. The European season will continue into 2024 after a fine group stage in the Champions League. They are out of the Carabao Cup, but the FA Cup kicks off in January.

Arteta added to his squad in the summer so his side could compete on all fronts, and Arsenal is having another strong season. Despite being back in the Champions League after a long absence, the Premier League remains the priority for the Londoners.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arsenal will also want to go far in the FA Cup in 2024. They have a rich history in that competition, lifting the trophy an unmatched 14 times.

Partey is desperate to rejoin the Arsenal party, but his full focus will be on rehabilitation and regaining 100% fitness.